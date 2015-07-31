Welcome to Lakefront Festival of Art!
On behalf of the dedicated staff, committee members, and volunteers who are working diligently to plan the Lakefront Festival of Art 2019, it is my honor to welcome you! Favorite visitor experiences return and new surprises await on the lakefront this coming June. To get a sneak peek of all the behind-the-scenes action, follow Lakefront Festival of Art on Facebook and check back often for the latest festival updates, including our 2019 artists, food vendors, musical lineup, and more! Mark your calendars now for June 21-23, 2019. We’ll see you there!
-Krista Renfrew, Festival Director
Be a Part of the Festival!
Lakefront Festival of Art couldn’t happen without the support of our volunteers. For information on how you can get involved, call (414) 224-3200 or fill out our volunteer form.
Activities
Families and kids of all ages can enjoy several NO-COST interactive activities and endless fun in the Children’s Area.
Sponsored by Hawks Landscape Take a stroll through the picturesque Sculpture Garden to envision how these unique landscape-sized sculptures could look in your own backyard!
Be sure to take time to bid on your favorite art objects and help Friends of Art (FOA) raise funds to support the Milwaukee Art Museum.
“High quality of fellow exhibitors and diversity of media / work.” -LFOA Artist,
“I liked being under a tent, having close parking, fenced in with security and next to a incredible museum!” -LFOA Artist,
“So easy for customers to see everything and the quality of all ORIGINAL artwork was exceptional.” -LFOA Artist,
“The easy going of everything. The fabulous big white tents that protect art and artists from cold or heat. The chance to get inspired and see an amazing modern art exhibition in the museum while making a show.” -LFOA Artist,
“The setting is spectacular, and the tent is the best in the industry. all staff is very nice to deal with.” -LFOA Artist,
“Great group of works, artists, volunteers and beautiful setting.” -LFOA Artist,